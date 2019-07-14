Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles Allen "Chuck" Wonsik


1970 - 2019
Charles Allen "Chuck" Wonsik Obituary
Charles Allen "Chuck" Wonsik

Richmond - Charles Allen "Chuck" Wonsik, age 48, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Chuck was born on November 5, 1970, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, to Stanley Allen and Donna Marie Slater Wonsik. He worked as a veterinary assistant.

Survivors include his father, Stanley Wonsik of Richmond; brothers, Chad (Laura ) Wonsik of Oxford, Ohio, and Chet Wonsik of Bloomington, Indiana; and nieces, Ellie, age four, and newly born Isla.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Marie Wonsik, who died April 4, 2019.

Memorial visitation for Charles Allen "Chuck" Wonsik will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 14, 2019
