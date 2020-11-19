Charles "Charlie" "Bud" H. Brown
Fort Wayne - Charles "Charlie" "Bud" H. Brown, of Fort Wayne, passed away on November 14 due to complications from Covid-19. Born in Fort Wayne on June 3, 1935 to the late Charles and Jeanette Brown. Bud graduated from Central Catholic High School, where he played on the football team. He was very proud of their State Championship during his sophomore year. He was meeting his fellow team members for a monthly lunch up until one year ago. Charlie married Lois Gerhardstein at St Mary's Catholic Church in Fort Wayne on November 25, 1954. He proudly served in the Air National Guard from 1959-1962 where he was stationed in France during the Berlin Crisis. Bud retired in 1995 from Franklin Electric, where he was Purchasing Manager for 25+ years. He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church since 1973. He was also a member of the American Legion. Charlie enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling and spending time with his family and many friends. He is survived by his wife, Lois; sons, Chuck (Joy) Brown and Craig Brown; grandchildren, Kellie (Ben) Leeth, Emily and Nick Brown; great- grandson, Andrew Leeth; brother, Robert (Donna) Brown; sisters, Joan Huber, Sharon (John) Matese, and Mary (Joe) Weldy; and many nieces and nephews. Also preceding him in passing was his grandson, Charles Christopher Brown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church 2304 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, Indiana 46819, with visitation one hour prior. Please follow our Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Facebook page for a livestream of the Mass. A private burial with military honors to follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church, University of St. Francis, or Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic. Condolences can be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
