Charles Centers
Richmond - Charles Centers
( March 28, 1934 - April 05, 2020 )
Charles Centers, age 86, of Richmond, Indiana. Born 3/28/1934 in Madison County Kentucky to Leonard Centers and Elizabeth Coyle Centers. Died 4/5/2020 in Richmond Indiana. Survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Annie Causey Centers. Children; Ken Centers (Cindy Rapier) of Greenville, OH. Liz McDonald (Jim) of Muncie, IN. Linda Parker (Eddie Ray) of Cincinnati, OH. Donna Centers of Richmond, IN. Preceded in death by son, Charles Dean Centers.
Survived by 7 Grandchildren; Nathan Parker, Bedford, IN. Stuart Parker, Cincinnati, OH. Bambi (Noah) Wyatt, Indianapolis, IN. Ben (Krystal) Centers, Berne, IN. Ashley Centers, Mesquite, NV. Krista (Scott) Barnes, Muncie IN. Abby (Chris) Willis, Muncie IN. 10 Great-Grandchildren; Jessica Alexander Parker, Muncie IN. Maxwell Parker, Bloomington, IN. Payton Parker, Cincinnati, OH. Kala & Kara Wyatt, Indianapolis, IN. Audrey & Caleb Smith, Jakobe Barnes, Jalynn Willis, and Kiana Wilson, all of Muncie, IN.3 sisters; Mary Nella Robinson and Shirley (Williard) Turner both of Berea, KY. Louetta Stottlemire, Richmond, IN., nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents Leonard Centers and Elizabeth Coyle Centers. Brothers; William Centers, Raymond Centers, Luther Centers. Sisters; Della Quick, Bernice Abney, Ruth Wyatt, Ada Baker.
Charles worked 30 years at Belden Mfg., retiring from the shipping department in 1998. Charles was a long-standing member of the Pentecostal Tabernacle, joining in the 1950s at then-location N. 11th & B St. in Richmond, under the ministry of Rev. W.H. Wyatt. Charles remains a part of the same congregation, now located on Eaton Pike, pastored by Rev. Tyler Luck. In the 1960s-70s Charles was active on the radio broadcast singing with "Charles Centers and the Harmony Girls". His passion was his faith, his church, and encouraging those in need. Ever faithful and ever generous with his time and talent, he held many leadership roles, including; Minister of Worship, Treasurer of Finance, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and most notably leader of congregational hymns for more than 60 years. Charles was considered an elder and pillar of the church. He and his wife Annie are well-known for being the church outside the four walls; loving, serving, visiting, encouraging, and praying for anyone in need.
Private Graveside Services will be held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pentecostal Tabernacle at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pentecostal Tabernacle Ladies Auxiliary. This Family pleads and prays for all to stay safe from COVID 19. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020