Charles Douglas Barker
Centerville - Charles Douglas Barker, 84, of Centerville, died Sunday afternoon, May 19, 2018, at his residence.
Charles was born in Eaton, Ohio on September 17, 1934, to Garland James and Dicie Kate Moore Barker. Charles was a 1953 graduate of Whitewater High School and later attended Earlham College in Richmond. On May 22, 1953, he was married to Judith Ann Williamson who died February 4, 2018. Charles retired in 1995 as a supervisor from Belden following thirty-four years of service. He attended Centerville Christian Church. Charles was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching Indiana University Basketball. He was a member of the Belden 25 Year Club and a former member of the Richmond Lions Club. Charles loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his two daughters and their spouses: Linda Strait and Morris of Centerville, Deborah Presley and Barry of Richmond; his grandchildren and their spouses: Barry Presley Jr. and Samantha, Emily Loretz and Chris, Brian Presley and Maranda, Justin Strait and Heather, Devin Strait; his great-grandchildren: Zach Presley, Jared Presley, Dalton Presley, Aris Presley, Stephanie Loretz, Morgan Presley, Hunter Strait, Greyson Strait, Kendyl Strait, Haidyn Strait, Logan Strait; his brother: Tom Barker and his wife, Marilyn of Richmond, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by his son: Steven D. Barker; his great-grandson: Steven J. Presley; and four brothers.
Private family services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. For additional information and to send condolences or memories, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 23, 2019