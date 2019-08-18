|
Charles E. Carter
Franklin, IN. - Charles E. Carter, of Franklin, Indiana, passed away on Thursday August 15th at the age of 91. He was born in Saugus, Mass. on December 14th, 1927, but the family soon moved to Missouri, where he spent his early years. His family moved back to Ipswich, Mass. in l933, where they lived until 1938. They moved to Malden, Massachusetts just before the hurricane of 1938.
Charles graduated from Malden High School in 1945, Earlham College in 1949, and did some graduate work at Suffolk, University in Boston, Mass. in the fall of 1949.
Charles was an active Lions Club member for over 60 years. While being a member of the Lions Club in Richmond, Indiana, he served as president for one year. After moving to a home at the Franklin United Methodist Community in Franklin, Indiana, he transferred his membership to the Franklin Lions Club and participated in all of its programs. He also served as president of their Lions club for a year. Being an active Lions member and being involved in their community service programs has always been near and dear to his heart.
While living in Richmond, he served for the Family Service Agency for over ten years, acting as its president for over five years. He also served on the national board for six years, and carried the position of Vice-President of Family Service Association of America for two years
This Richmond agency started the Home School Counselling program, the Big Brother/Big Sister organization and the Commission on Aging, all of which are now independent organizations.
Charles was an active church member, serving at First Friends Meeting in Richmond as Youth Director shortly after graduating from Earlham College. Throughout the years he served as Chairman of the Finance Committee, Chairman of the Commission on Social Concerns, Clerk of Ministry and Counsel and later as Clerk of the Monthly Meeting. While as Chairman of Social Concerns, he served on the board of the newly established Interfaith Housing Project and was instrumental in getting this project started and successfully completed.
Both in Richmond and Franklin, he served as Co-chairman and Chairman of the fundraising committee to build a new Friends Meetinghouse in Richmond, now located on Chester Blvd, and a new Meetinghouse in Fairfield, Indiana.
Charles was a State Farm Insurance Agent in Richmond, Indiana for 38 years. During vacation times and after retirement, he planned and enjoyed family trips traveling across the country to visit family and friends, and camped in a multitude of National and State parks. An avid photographer, he was able to capture the immense beauty and grandeur of this country he so loved.
Preceded in death were his parents, Dr. and Mrs. John A. Carter, Elsie Carter, his wife of 65 years, and his brother, Dr. Frank Carter, of Keene, New Hampshire.
Surviving are his sister, Dr. Barbara Carter of Marblehead, Massachusetts, his son David (Mary Ellen) of Los Gatos, California, his daughters, Jo Ellen Carter (Michael) of Milwaukie, Oregon, Ruth Turner (Brent) of Sandy, Utah, and Nancy Atkinson (Mike) of Indianapolis, Indiana; as well as nine grandchildren and ten great -grandchildren.
The Calling will be held In the Family Room at the Otterbein Senior Center (formerly Franklin United Methodist Community) in Franklin, Indiana from 4-6 pm on Thursday, August 22nd.
The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 11 am at Fairfield Friends Meeting 10441 East County Road 700 South in Camby, Indiana 46113, immediately followed by a gravesite service at the Fairfield cemetery across from the meetinghouse.
Memorial Donations can be made to: Camp Woodsmoke (a camp for children with special needs funded entirely by the Lions Club of Indiana) c/o Owen Menchhofer, Treasurer
1970 N County Road 300 West Holton, Indiana 47203 or to Main Street Hospice (non-tax deductible) 10 Highland Avenue Franklin, Indiana 46131.
Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 18, 2019