Charles Edward Conley



Richmond, IN - Charles Edward Conley 80 of Richmond died at his home in the comfort of his family. He was born November 21, 1938 in Carlisle, Kentucky to Walter and Wanda Barker Conley, raised in Arba he lived in Richmond most of his life.



He retired from Johns-Mansville Corporation as head of the Maintenance Department. He was an Army veteran, a 1957 graduate of Spartansburg High School and a member of the Eagles Lodge where he served as an officer.



Survivors include one daughter Vanna Sears (Tim) of Richmond, one stepdaughter Vickie Toschlog (Mickey of Richmond, five grandchildren Joseph and Honey Toschlog, Alexander Sears, Kimberly Kaiser, and Samantha Sears, great grandchildren Dakota Moran, Teralyn and Hayden Williams, Aeris Sears, Maddix Kettler, Rusty, Chris, Braiden, Leilana, and Dalton Phillips (Amy Phillips), Brooklyn Johnson, Khloe Conner and Kolesyn Hall and one on the way, two brothers Tim and Will Conley, nieces and nephews. His wife Maylenne died in 2015, one grandchild Jessica Sears, his parents, three brothers Walter, Ora, and Benton Conley, and one sister Pearl Conley are also deceased.



Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday May 13, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. John Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery with military rites. Friends may call 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 10, 2019