Charles Edward Guess
Richmond, IN - Charles Edward Guess age 77, passed away at Rosebud Village surrounded by his loving family on July 16, 2019. He was born April 6, 1942, to Charles Crawford and Mary Lee Guess, in Hazard County, Kentucky.
Charles had lived in Wayne County most of his life. Charles loved his family and enjoyed time spent with them. He had a heart of gold and was always helping anyone in need, especially young children. He had a nickname for everyone he knew. He taught his children about unconditional love. He was a jokester and was always cheating when playing cards. Charles was a retired crane operator from Glazier Scrap Yard, after giving 29 years of service.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife: Geneva Guess; sons: Todd Robinson (Sue), Shannon Churchman, John E. Guess, Kristopher Guess (Lysta) and Charles Guess; daughters: Teresa Spence, Frann Thompson (Keith) and Michelle Archie; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephew and cousins.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a son: Charles E. "Splow" Guess Jr.; daughter: Samantha R. Guess; and a sister: Audrey Guess.
The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at Rosebud Village for the amazing job of taking care of him while he was a patient.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1:00 PM. Family and friends may call Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Goshen Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 18, 2019