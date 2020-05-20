|
|
Charles K. Robinson, Jr.
Charles K. Robinson, Jr., 91 years old, died peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home in Pompano Beach, FL. A native of Richmond, IN, he was born on August 2,1928 and was the great-great grandson of Francis W. Robinson who established Robinson Machine Works in Richmond in 1842. He was president and chairman of the board of Swayne, Robinson and Co. from 1970 until it closed in 1997. Until it's closing it was known as the longest family-owned business in America. Charles was active in the Richmond community serving on boards of the YMCA, Richmond Symphony Orchestra, American Red Cross, Boys Club, Reid Hospital Foundation, Junior Achievement, American Lung Association, Earlham Cemetery and Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce where he received an Outstanding Citizen Award. Charles attended and graduated in the class of 1951 from Rollins College in Winter Park, FL. He was a member of the Rollins College Alumni Board.
He is survived by his wife Margy Robinson of Pompano Beach, FL, his son, John C. Robinson (Jennifer Robinson) of Richmond, his daughter Elizabeth Robinson Domont (Dan Domont), two grandchildren, Sara Robinson and Katherine (Katy) Robinson, and his ex-wife Judy Robinson, of Richmond. He was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine R. Robinson, who died in 2005 and his father, Charles K Robinson, Sr., who died in 1982.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 20 to May 25, 2020