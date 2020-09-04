Charles L. "Chuck" Martin, Jr.
Richmond, IN - On Thursday, August 27th, 2020, Charles L. "Chuck" Martin, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at age 65 in the comfort of his home. Chuck was born on December 13th, 1954 in Victorville, CA, to Charles L. Martin Sr. and Betty Martin.
He received an Associate's Degree in electronics from Ivy Tech and went on to work for Time Warner Cable and Suncall America.
On May 25th, 2000, he married Kathryn "Kay" Martin and together raised Charles Michael "Mikey" Martin.
Chuck was known to enjoy watching races, especially from NASCAR. Alongside that, he was an avid listener to rock music and really enjoyed The Beatles, AC/DC, and Metallica. Those that knew him will remember him for his generosity and willingness to help others whenever he could.
Chuck is preceded in death by his father, Charles, mother, Betty, and brother, Brian.
He is survived by his wife, Kay, his children, Mikey, James (Michelle) Ingermann Heimlich, Renee (Tory) Pierce, and Sara (Daniel) Hutton, brothers Tim (Karen), David (Blanche), and Steve (Cindy) and sister, Sally. Alongside them, he is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends.
Special thanks to Reid Hospice and friend Ryan Mullins.
There will be no viewing, and a Celebration of Life is to be scheduled for a later date. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com