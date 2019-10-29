|
Charles L. Weiss
Greensfork - Charles Lee Weiss, 76, of Greensfork, passed Monday, October 28, 2019 at Reid Health. He was born on November 16, 1942 in Wayne County to Ray M. and Jeanette M. (Merkamp) Weiss and lived most of his life in this area. Charlie graduated from Centerville H.S. in 1961 and then served in the Army from 1964 - 1970. On September 25, 1965 he married Ellen R. Higgins and together they raised their family in Greensfork. Charlie and Ellen owned and operated Innovative Interiors in Richmond for over 25 years. He was an avid Indy car and NASCAR racing fan and he loved his Farmall tractors.
He is survived by his two daughters, Charlotte (Paul) Harris and Liesl (Mike) Flanagan; fiancee' Marty Sue Jones; her children, John (Mindy) Jones II and Sherri (Frank) Lahman; 13 grandchildren, Sara, Laura, Joshua, James, Evelyn, Andrew, J.C., Heather, Hannah, Destiny, Jennifer, Jessica and Kimberly; a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth; nieces and nephews.
Charlie was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 40 years, Ellen R. (Higgins) Weiss on August 21, 2005; a granddaughter, Rose May Flanagan and his sister and brothers.
Friends may call from 4 - 8 pm on Friday, November 1 at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, November 2, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, with Fr. John Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019