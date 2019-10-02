|
Charles Lawrence "Larry" Porfidio
Richmond - It is with immense sadness and in recognition of a life well lived that the family of Charles Lawrence "Larry" Porfidio announces he egressed from the world we know on September 21, 2019. He was born on March 14, 1930 in Richmond, Indiana to Salvatore and Feliccia Porfidio. A proud son of Italian immigrants, he was the youngest of four children, the only boy, and the first child born in the United States of America. A native son of "Goosetown" in Richmond's North End, it was not rare to hear Larry fondly reminisce of his upbringing amongst friends and neighbors who, like his own family, had undertaken daunting pilgrimages in search of better lives in Richmond, Indiana. Like most Italian Catholics in Richmond, he spent his formative years at St. Mary School, and graduated from Richmond High School in 1949.
A veteran of the Korean War, he served as an artillery specialist with the United States Army. Soon after he returned home from serving his country, He traveled to Italy to marry the love of his life, Josephine Fuccia. They were married on November 3, 1955 and quickly returned to the United States to begin working on their greatest accomplishment: their family. Larry was a devoted husband, loving father and proud grandfather.
He spent most of his professional career working as a maintenance technician for Alcoa, and was a proud member of the United Steel Workers Local 5163. Among their family, friends and often strangers, Larry and Josephine were known for their hospitality, not allowing anyone to exit their home without eating or drinking something. Larry did not know a stranger, partly due to Richmond's being a small town and partly due to Josephine's meatballs. He was never happier than when he could raise his glass (of beer) over a meal to be shared with family and friends.
Left to honor his memory are his two devoted daughters: Anita (Gustavo) Gonzalez and Angela Richter; his grandchildren: Darcie (Alvin) Hazelton, Matthew Richter, Carmen Gonzalez, Daniel Gonzalez, Katelyn Richter, and great-granddaughter Josephine Hazelton; as well as dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved Josephine; his three older sisters: Josephine Grandinette, Gaetanina "Ann" Daniel, and Angelina Maze; his "buddy" and son-in-law Michael Richter, best friend Mike Nufrio, cherished aunts and uncles, and dozens of cousins.
Family and Friends may call from 10am-11am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Saint Mary Catholic Church, followed by liturgy of Christian burial at 11am. Burial will immediately follow mass in Saint Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to World Central Kitchen, an organization dedicated to providing fresh and nutritious meals to those affected by Natural Disaster at https://donate.wck.org/give/236738/#!/donation/checkout.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019