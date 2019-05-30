|
Charles Lee Carpenter
Richmond - Charles Lee Carpenter 55 of Richmond died May 26, 2019 at his home. He was born April 26, 1964 in Richmond and lived here all his life. He worked as a painter.
Survivors include four children Matt Carpenter, Megan (John) Mensior, and Maranda (Austin) Lynch, Chelsea Beaty, eleven grandchildren with one on the way, his father Marvin Carpenter, one brother Marvin Lee Carpenter one sister Teresa (Timothy) Brandenburg, nieces and nephews, aunts uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his wife Amanda, his mother Ima Lee Robbins, and one brother Robert Robbins.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday June 3, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. John Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call Monday 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 30, 2019