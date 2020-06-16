Charles Mathews
Hagerstown - Charles Lewis Mathews, 79, passed away early Saturday morning April 4, 2020 at Golden Living Center-Golden Rule in Richmond, Indiana. A son of the late Ferrell and Lizzie (Metcalf) Mathews, Charles was born in Connersville, Indiana on May 29, 1940. Charles served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired from the Indiana National Guard after 20 years of service. He had lived in Hagerstown for several years and was a member of William O. Frazier American Legion Post. Charles retired from Visteon in Connersville after 34 years of employment as a Hi-Lo Operator. In his leisure, Charles enjoyed fishing and watching his grandsons play baseball. He was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Dublin.
Survivors include his 2 sons, Terry (Mary Lou) Mathews of Cambridge City and Kevin (Tammy) Mathews of Hagerstown; 3 grandsons, Adam Manlove, Kayden (Brielle) Mathews and Xavier Mathews; 3 great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Jacob and Naomi Manlove; 2 brothers, Paul Mathews and Everett (Jeanne) Mathews; several nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by 4 brothers, George, Gene, Donald and Chris Mathews.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of Memorial Services at 1 p.m. on Saturday June 20, 2020 at First Missionary Baptist Church- 2442 W. Maple Street/ Dublin, IN 47335. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Richland Cemetery in Union County, Indiana. Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.