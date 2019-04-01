|
|
Charles Otto Sudhoff
Bridgman - Dr. Charles O. "Doc" Sudhoff, 91, of Bridgman, Michigan was rescued to his heavenly home on March 28, 2019 surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9650 N. Church St, Bridgman, with Reverend Edward A. Meyer officiating. Interment will take place at Lutheran Cemetery, Peoria, Illinois. Friends may meet with the family from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, the Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman. An extended obituary and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com
Charles was born July 1, 1927 in Richmond, the son of the late Edmund and Martha (Jones) Sudhoff. He graduated from Boston High School, class of 1945. He served in the United States Army from 1946 to 1947. He graduated from Iowa State in 1953 with a degree in Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
On March 3, 1957, he married Elfrieda M. Kretzmann in Indianapolis. They shared 56 years together and were with blessed with two sons and one daughter. Elfrieda passed away in 2013.
His work career began as a private practice veterinarian in Danville. He was a veterinary meat inspector/ supervisor with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 34 years in Indiana and Illinois. He formerly resided in Muncie and Pekin, Illinois.
Charles is survived by his children: David M. (Susan) Sudhoff of Stevensville, Michigan, Sharon E. (Greg) Poitra of Eugene, Oregon and Stephen E. (Mollie) Sudhoff of Glencoe, Illinois; grandchildren: Jada Sudhoff, Jessica Spurr, Laura Fagras, Peter Sudhoff, Tiffany Sudhoff, and Geoffrey Sudhoff; six great-grandchildren; a brother: James Sudhoff of Connersville; a brother-in-law, William Werner of Richmond; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by sister Barbara Werner and a brother Frederick Sudhoff.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 1, 2019