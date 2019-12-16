|
Charles R. Cutshaw
Hagerstown - Charles Robert "Bob" Cutshaw, 84, of Hagerstown, died at his home on Saturday, December 14, 2019, following a long illness, with his loving wife by his side. Bob was born near Greenville, TN on October 28, 1935 to Dempsey and Gladys (Bolden) Cutshaw. When he was about 9 years old they moved to New Castle. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea. Upon leaving the Army he joined the Army Reserve. He retired from Perfect Circle / Dana Corp. in Hagerstown. On June 6, 1959 he married the love of his life, Ellen Favorite, and she survives. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past summer. He enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Left to cherish his memory are, in addition to his wife, a sister, Wilma Jean Boswell of Greenville, TN; step-sisters Betty Owens (Nasby) and Kay Pass (Steve); step-brothers Michael and Jack Roseberry; sister-in-law Genevieve Neel and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Ralph Roseberry; sister and brother-in-law Joyce Ann and Earl Parrott; step-brother Wayne Roseberry; step sister, Barbara Roseberry and his mother and father -in law, to whom he was very close, Ernest and Addie Favorite. The family expresses their sincere thanks to all of the special nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors who helped during Bob's illness. Visitation will be 12 noon to 2PM on Wednesday, December 18, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 2 PM. Pastor Jimmy Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to . Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019