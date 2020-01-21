|
|
Charles R. "Charlie" Hyde, Sr.
Richmond - Charles R. "Charlie" Hyde, Sr., age 92, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at his home.
Born February 23, 1927, in Richmond, Indiana, to Ralph W. and Irene A. Wigmore Hyde, Charlie was a life-long resident of this community. He was a 1945 graduate of Richmond High School, a 1951 graduate of Florida Southern College, and he attended Earlham College. Charlie served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He retired from Swayne, Robinson & Co. in 1993, after working as Manager of Sales and Customer Service for 17 years. Charlie was a member of First English Lutheran Church. His family was Charlie's life.
Survivors include his daughter, Terri (Larry) Anderson of Florida; son, Chuck (Lesli) Hyde, Jr. of Richmond; grandchildren, Brian Beau (Alicia) Williams of Florida, Caitlyn (Ben) Marschand of Noblesville, Indiana, and Chuckie (Alex) Hyde of Texas; great-grandchildren, Cody and Olivia Williams and Claire Marschand; nieces and nephews, including, Bill (Marla) Bagley of Ohio and Bonnie (Gary) Spraker of Michigan; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, June Delight Bittner Hyde, who died October 20, 2007; granddaughter, Elizabeth Williams; parents; and sister, Rosemary Showalter.
The family would like to thank the staff of Reid Hospice for the loving care and support they gave to Charlie.
There will be no public services for Charles R. "Charlie" Hyde, Sr. A private entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: First English Lutheran Church, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020