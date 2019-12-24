|
Charles W. "Chuck" Hensley
Tipp City, OH - HENSLEY, Charles W. "Chuck", age 88, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, OH. Chuck was born July 14, 1931 in Richmond, IN, son of the late William H. & Thelma L. (Stott). He was a 1949 graduate of Richmond High School, served in the U.S. Army and was a former insurance adjustor and arson investigator. Chuck was a member of the Tipp City First Baptist Church, the Tipp City Masonic Lodge #174 F&AM, the Tipp City Senior Citizens and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Doris E. Hensley in 1994, Chuck is survived by 2 children, Jay W. Hensley of Tipp City and Rebecca L. Schmidt of WI; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Betty Holloway, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm, Thursday, December 26 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Pastor Reggie Osborne officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until time of service. A Graveside Service with military honors will be held on Friday at 2:30 pm at Earlham Cemetery, 1101 W. National Rd., Richmond, IN.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019