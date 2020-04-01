|
|
Charlie Bruce Stewart
Richmond - Charlie Bruce Stewart, age 80, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Ambassador Healthcare in Centerville, Indiana.
Bruce was born on October 23, 1939, in Manchester, Kentucky, to Will and Minnie Stewart. He moved to Richmond in 1965 and lived here for the rest of his life. Bruce worked as a tool and die maker at Wayne Corporation for 39 years and later worked at Meg Manufacturing until he retired. He was a fan of Centerville athletics, where he greatly enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Lucy Stewart; three sons, Jeff (Laura) Stewart, Rod (Karen) Stewart, and Tony (Traci) Stewart; seven grandchildren, Adam, Jacob, Tara, Abby, Katy, McKenzie, and Rex; great-grandson, Hayden See; numerous nieces and nephews; and one brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and two brothers.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Charlie Bruce Stewart will be private. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Centerville High School Athletic Boosters, 507 Willow Grove Road, Centerville, IN 47330.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020