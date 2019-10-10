Services
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
765-478-4221
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartley Hills CC
Hagerstown, IN
View Map
Charlie W. Suttles


1960 - 2019
Charlie W. Suttles Obituary
Charlie W. Suttles

Centerville - Charlie Suttles, 58, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019 at IU University Health in Indianapolis. He was born on Oct. 25, 1960 in New Castle to Shorty and Susanne (Lamb) Suttles. Charlie graduated from Tri-High in 1979. He married Karla Barnhizer on May 1, 1983. Charlie and Karla enjoyed riding his Harley with their special group of riding friends. He was a longtime employee of both Visteon and Astral Industries.

Charlie is survived by his parents; his wife of 36 yrs., Karla; his son Daniel (Jennifer) Suttles; his sister, Brenda (Nate) Lawless; his brother, Michael (Janet) Suttles; nieces & nephews; and his 2 furbabies - Daisy & Charly.

Friends may gather from 4:30 until the start of his memorial service at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City. The family will also have a Celebration of Charlie's life on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Hartley Hills CC in Hagerstown from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made at www.cancerresearch.org

Online condolences may be

made at www.waskom.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
