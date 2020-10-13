1/1
Charlotte Maye Baker
Charlotte Maye Baker

Richmond - Charlotte Maye Baker, age 74, of Richmond, Indiana went peacefully to be with the Lord, surround by her family at 12:56 A.M. on October 8, 2020. She was born on March 17, 1946 in Hamilton, Ohio to Paul and Elizabeth Hill Baker. Charlotte moved to Richmond at the age of 3. She loved to cook for her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters Angela Bullock and Jacqueline (Brian) Thomason; sisters Mary Britton, Donna (Stanley) White and Paulette Paradiso; brother Richard Baker; grandchildren Rhiannon (Rodney) Younts, Amber (Nick) Burden, Joseph Greene, Ashley (Jeremy) Creech and Jeffrey Yount; great grandchildren Elizabeth Younts, Parker Younts, Kaiden Durham and Chase Burden. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by the love of her life Clifford Jones and brother in-law Paul Paradiso.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday (October 17, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Charles Dugger will officiate the service. Family and friends may call from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday (October 17, 2020) at the funeral home.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
