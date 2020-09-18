Cheryl Longfellow
Cambridge City - Cheryl Longfellow, 60, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, passed on September 10, 2020 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Cheryl was born in New Castle, Indiana to Janet Smith and Leonard Snowden in 1960. She graduated Lincoln High School in Cambridge City, Indiana in 1978, and she received her BSN in Nursing at IU East in Richmond, Indiana in 1994. Cheryl spent her early nursing career at Ball Memorial and Reid Hospital. She moved to Mississippi in 2007 where she continued her career at Ocean Springs Hospital. She selflessly dedicated her life to the well-being and treatment of others. Cheryl lived for her children and grandchildren. Her selfless love and legacy will live on through them.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her dad, Forest Smith, her great-niece Kaitlynne Jennings, and her grandparents George and Harriett Hinshaw.
Cheryl is survived by her son Michael Hilling (Natalie), twin daughters Ashley Stonebraker (Lisa), Amanda Longfellow (Justin Branning), and granddaughter Shaylin Hilling; her mother, Janet Smith, Aunt, Donna Hall; her sisters, Marcia Burns (Denny), Karol Messer, brother Buster Smith (Karen); Grandchildren including Kadence Branning, Haleigh Perkins, Hope Longfellow, Harmony Longfellow, Kambree Hilling, Hendrix Longfellow, Hazel Longfellow, Ashtyn Stonebraker, Zephyn Stonebraker.
Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held at the Cambridge City Christian Church on Saturday, September 26th from 11:00am - 1:00pm ET. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.
Memorial Contributions can be directed to the Cambridge City Christian Church- 106 W. Church Street/ Cambridge City, IN 47327 or online at https://4c.churchcenter.com/giving
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com