Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
1929 - 2020
Chester Epps Obituary
Chester Epps

Richmond - Chester Leon Epps, age 90, was born March 23, 1929 to Lloyd P. and Clara Archie Epps in Dayton, Ohio. He passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. Chester attended Palestine High School in Darke County, Ohio and served in the US Army. He graduated from Barber College in Columbus, Ohio. He married Gloria Marie Stevens and they resided in Darke County, Ohio before moving to Dayton, Ohio. In 1959, they moved to Richmond, Indiana where he barbered for 58 years at Epps Barber Shop until the age of 87. Along with wife, Gloria, they also operated Epps Variety Store, a neighborhood favorite, for 25 years.

Chester leaves to cherish his memory two children: Ronald Leon (April) Epps of Commerce, Georgia and Lisa (David) Tinsley of Richmond, Indiana. He leaves four grandchildren, A. Dione (Calvin) Duncan of Charlotte, North Carolina, Douglas Leon (Carla) Epps of Duluth, Georgia, David Tinsley, Jr. and Jasmine M. Tinsley of Indianapolis, Indiana, 10 great-grandchildren: Victoria A. Epps, Rilynn R. Duncan, Douglas A. Epps, Brenden M. Wissler, Layla M. Duncan, Braven A. Wissler, Cameron Leon Epps, Eli A. Duncan, Courtlynn M. Vaughn, Daelyn R. Wissler, a brother Richard (Shirley) Epps of Darke County, Ohio and a host of nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Gloria M. Epps, his daughter Vicki Lynn Epps, and sister Marjorie Coy.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00pm Saturday February 22, 2020 at Community Family Funeral Home, where calling hours will be held from 10:00am -12:00pm. Burial in Bass Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
