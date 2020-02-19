|
|
China M. Higbie
Cambridge City - China M. Higbie, 86, of Cambridge City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on May 22, 1933, in Wind Cave, Kentucky, and is the daughter of Arlen Green Issacs and Mary Brandenburg Isaacs. She lived in Kentucky for six years before her family moved to Connersville in 1939. She always loved her hometown. On July 23, 1983, she married Jon Higbie.
China retired from Stant Mfg., where she had worked as a multi-press operator. She loved to spend her time traveling and being with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jon; two daughters, Sharon (Rupert) Miller, of Cambridge City and Vicky (Rob) Newsom, of Chandler, AZ; two sons, Jonny (Beth) Higbie, of Tyrone, GA and Vernon Higbie, of Greenfield; five grandchildren, Rupert Miller Jr., Rachelle Miller, Cole Higbie, William Higbie, and Clay Newsom; four great-grandchildren, Rupert III, Evan, Makayla, and Emily, as well as her sister, Marsha (Bill) Taylor, of Connersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Edward Isaacs.
Visitation for China will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Urban-Winkler Funeral Home, Connersville. The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 22, at 11:00am, at the funeral home, with Pastor Greg Guffey officiating. Burial will follow in Dale Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020