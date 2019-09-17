|
Chris Grimes
Richmond - Chris Grimes, age 51, of Richmond passed away peacefully on Friday (September 13, 2019) surrounded by family after a long fight against breast cancer. She was born on April 10, 1968 to Robert E. and Wanda Falin Grimes in Berea, KY. She lived life to the fullest and loved her family dearly. She never met a stranger, and was deeply loved by everyone she met. Chris had a heart of gold.
Survivors include her significant other Darryl Young; daughter Lindsey Young (Christian Marshall); siblings Brenda (Don) Baker, Karen (Robert) Godinich, June Buckalew, Robert Grimes, Brian Grimes, Judith Grimes, Larry (Melissa) Grimes, Dawn (Lex) Bond and Tracey York; her cat Princess; grand-cat Katt; special cousin Sue Grimes and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Wanda Grimes; siblings George, Thomas and Regina Grimes and Donnie Collins.
Services for Chris will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday (September 19, 2019) at Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor David Eales will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in Elkhorn Cemetery. Visitation for Chris will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Chris's name to her daughter Lindsey Young.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 17, 2019