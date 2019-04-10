|
Chris Hull
Richmond, IN - Fae Christine Hull was born September 6th, 1965 in Richmond Indiana. She passed away free from pain on April 5th, 2019. She was the daughter of Steven and Vadis Hull and was known widely by her nickname of "Chris."
Chris was a resident of Interfaith Apartments in Richmond, and a former member of the Cambridge City Christian Church and Christ Jesus Community Church. She graduated from Richmond High school in 1983, and Ivy Tech Community College in 1998 with a Licensed Practical Nursing certificate. Chris loved talking to new people and old friends, crafting, all sorts of music, Colts football, IU Hoosiers basketball and playing practical jokes on anyone she could. Chris was most proud of having survived, and beaten both breast cancer and alcoholism. At the time of her death she was more than seven years sober and determined to maintain that sobriety despite also battling a litany of very serious health issues. Chris was always very candid about her struggles and specifically requested that they be noted because she wanted to help inspire anyone looking to beat addiction and hoped that they too would find their way out. Chris was an adoring mother, loving sister, and loyal friend.
She is survived by son Jeffery Day and his wife Lia Heflin of Hagerstown and son Kit Williams and his wife Katie Williams of Evansville. She also leaves behind siblings, Terry Bowery, Kim Carter, Alex Hull and Jefri Bengal, along with many wonderful nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews whom she adored.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father Steven and Vadis Hull and Brothers Daryl Spencer and Steven Hull.
The family will host a memorial service at the Cambridge City Christian Church, 106 W Church St, Cambridge City, at 11 am on Saturday, April 13th and will be open to all. Floral arrangements may be sent to the Church. Following the brief ceremony, the family will be receiving anyone who would like to celebrate the life of Chris Hull, to the Archive, located at 33 W Main St, in Cambridge City until 5 pm. Food and drinks will be available, but anyone who would like to share a dish is welcome to do so. Also in keeping with Chris's wishes, the funeral and celebration afterwards will be both informal and slightly unconventional. If possible, the family asks that guests join them in wearing themed attire and/or colors of Colts Football (blue), IU Hoosiers (crimson) or Breast Cancer (pink). The family also expresses gratitude for the outreach of support and prayers from those who loved Chris. "
The family would like to express special thanks to the Cambridge City Christian Church, especially Pastor Danny Berry for generously hosting her memorial service.
Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 10, 2019