Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home
321 US 27 South
Fountain City, IN
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
1970 - 2019
Chris York Obituary
Lynn - Christopher C. "Chris" York, 48, of Lynn, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 7.

Chris was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 14, 1970 to Larry D. and Barbara L. Booher York Ward.

Chris attended Randolph Southern High School. He formerly worked in construction and enjoyed being a CNC mill operator. Chris was a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing and fishing.

Chris will be missed by his parents, Barbara and Lawson Ward, Jr. Lawson was Chris Dad from the age of three years. Chris will also be missed by his children, Brittany Ballenger, Kalee Ballenger, Deven Covington and Damon York; grandchildren, Layla Ballenger and Joseph Ballenger; and grandmother, Dotty Hutchison.

Pastor Ray Ellis will conduct a funeral service at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, September 11 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Willow View Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.

Family and friends may gather from 11:00 am-12:00 Noon on Wednesday, September 11, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 8, 2019
