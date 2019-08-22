|
|
Christine Ann (Stump) Addison
Mooreland - Christine Ann (Stump) Addison, 67, of Mooreland, Indiana passed from this world into the hands of God after an extended illness on Monday morning, August 19, 2019.
Chris was born on October 24, 1951 and raised in Union City, Indiana prior to living in Muncie, Kokomo, and Richmond. Her father; Donald A Stump (Stumpie) preceded her in death and her mother, Gretchen L (Bowen) Stump resides in Florida. Chris is survived by her brother, Tom Stump (Robin, wife) who resides in Florida. Chris is survived by her husband, Daryl, and was married for the past 44 years. Her son, Brian G Addison, preceded her in death. Surviving is her daughter, Kelli Jo Eastus (Tom, husband) who resides near Upland with five of Chris's grandchildren, Gabriel, Brooklyn, Abigail, Levi, and Daniel. A son, Kyle Bowen Addison (Mandy, wife) resides in Indianapolis with two of Chris's grandchildren, Bowen and Benny. Chris is also survived by brothers and sisters in laws with several nieces and nephews, her Aunt Faye (Bob) Thalls of Richmond, and Joan Addison, Mother-in-law of West Lafayette.
Chris graduated from Richmond High School in 1970. She went on to pursue an associate's degree in Dental Hygiene from Indiana Business College and subsequently decided to attend Ball State University, graduating with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Nursing in 1975. She met her husband, Daryl, during her first year of college, and they were married December 28, 1974 in Sugar Grove Community Church near Greens Fork, Indiana. Chris's passion and gift was nursing and taking care of children and mothers with newborn babies.
Chris worked on the Toddler unit of Riley Hospital prior to moving to Muncie. She worked for medical doctors (Burt, Alexander, and Tharp) after some time on the pediatric floor at Ball and prior to working part-time for Ball Memorial Hospital on the Mother-Baby unit. Her gift of touch was evident when handling babies and comforting those who were depressed or sick even for those in her last days on earth while in the nursing home. She enjoyed antiquing, listening to music, especially MODOC, taking care of her grandchildren and having them stay for the week.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle, Indiana on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Calling hours will begin at 11:30 am followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with family friend, Pastor David Dudenhoffer of Oscoda, Michigan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider contributing to Riley Hospital Toddler's Unit, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204-3509 or Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 1004-A O'Reilly Avenue, San Francisco, California 94129. You may express condolences or share a memory of Christine at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 22, 2019