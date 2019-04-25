Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Lear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Lear


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christine Lear Obituary
Christine Lear

Richmond - Christine Lear 71 passed away April 23, 2019 in her home after a long illness. She was born June 20, 1947 in Manchester Kentucky to George William and Mariam Ollie Gregory and lived here all of her life.

She worked for the Richmond Baking Company, Huffy; she worked as a home health aide, she was an AFA householder for Centerstone and she owed her own home daycare.

She was of the Pentecostal Faith.

She is survived by her six children Randy (Teena) Lear, Danna (Sand) Pegg, Lonnie (Lisa) Lear, Rhonda Jones of Richmond, Chrissy (Pat) Krieg of Portland, Jamie Lear of Richmond; 28 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren one brother William George Gregory of Scottsburg, Teresa Grimes Gregory of London, Ky., several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Danny P. Lear Sr., one son Danny P. Lear Jr., four brothers Cecil, Jerry, Larry, Harold, two sisters Terry and Becky.

Services will be 3:00PM Friday April 26, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Pastor Kendall Harris officiating; burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 1:00 PM to 3:00PM Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now