Christine Lear



Richmond - Christine Lear 71 passed away April 23, 2019 in her home after a long illness. She was born June 20, 1947 in Manchester Kentucky to George William and Mariam Ollie Gregory and lived here all of her life.



She worked for the Richmond Baking Company, Huffy; she worked as a home health aide, she was an AFA householder for Centerstone and she owed her own home daycare.



She was of the Pentecostal Faith.



She is survived by her six children Randy (Teena) Lear, Danna (Sand) Pegg, Lonnie (Lisa) Lear, Rhonda Jones of Richmond, Chrissy (Pat) Krieg of Portland, Jamie Lear of Richmond; 28 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren one brother William George Gregory of Scottsburg, Teresa Grimes Gregory of London, Ky., several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Danny P. Lear Sr., one son Danny P. Lear Jr., four brothers Cecil, Jerry, Larry, Harold, two sisters Terry and Becky.



Services will be 3:00PM Friday April 26, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Pastor Kendall Harris officiating; burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 1:00 PM to 3:00PM Friday at the funeral home. Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 25, 2019