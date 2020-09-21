Christopher Smith
Brookville - Christopher H. Smith, of Brookville, was born on March 16, 1975 in Oxford, Ohio a son to Jesse and Carole Peak Smith. He married Holly Simmermeyer on September 11, 1999 at St. Michael's Church and together they had two daughters. Chris was Vice President of B & F Plastics in Richmond for over 20 years where he mentored many fellow employees and helped make it the successful company it is today. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the Franklin County Conservation Club. Chris loved to watch his daughters play sports, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, boating, shooting trap and traveling.
On Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 45, he passed away at UC Health in Cincinnati.
Those surviving who will cherish Chris' memory include his wife, Holly; two daughters, Laney and Maddy; parents, Carole and Jesse Smith; sister, Stephanie (Adam) King; mother-in-law, Millie Simmermeyer; 4 brothers-in-law, Dan (Carol), Doug (Cheryl), Steve (Nadine), and Greg Simmermeyer, and 2 sisters-in-law, Sharon (Mike) Wilson, and Jayne (Mark) Lanning. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jerry Simmermeyer.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Cook Rosenberger Funeral Home, 929 Main Street, Brookville. Father Vincent Lampert will officiate a Mass of Christian burial on Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will conclude services in St. Michael Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 precautions and state mandates, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol, including wearing a mask. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to St. Michael School, 275 High Street, Brookville IN 47012. To sign the online register book or to leave a personal condolence, please visit www.cookrosenberger.com
. The staff of Cook Rosenberger Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Chris Smith.