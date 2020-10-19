Cindy Henson
Dublin - Cynthia Marie "Cindy" Henson, 62, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Milton on Thursday afternoon October 15, 2020. Cindy was born in California on August 8, 1958. She was raised in California and graduated from Westminster High School and attended Golden West College in California. She moved to the Western Wayne community in May of 1988 and has made her home in Milton since 2001. Cindy had a strong work ethic which she instilled in her children and grandchildren. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant and had worked at the New Castle State Hospital until it's closing, then she began working in home health care and as a private caregiver. Cindy had a big heart and will be missed by her family very much. She attended the First Baptist Church in Cambridge City and in her leisure, enjoyed crocheting, craftwork, painting and caring for her houseplants.
Survivors include her mother, Anna Marie (Gillette) Denton of Westminster, CA; her husband of 33 years, Paul A. Henson. They were married in California on May 30, 1987; 3 children; Shawn (Jessica) Denton of Texas, Blythe (fianc'e, Ryan McCann) Allen of Dublin and Samantha Edmond of California; 8 grandchildren, Emily and Ryan Denton, Jayden and Alyssa Allen and Rylan McCann, Drake Mahoney, Ashton and Isaac Edmond; 2 step grandchildren, Noah Allen and Tyler McCann; brother, Daniel Lee Denton of California; and her fur baby, Buddy. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Denton on September 30, 2013.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. today, Wednesday October 21, 2020, at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Private funeral services will be on Thursday October 22nd with Annie Glen of the Dublin Friends Meeting officiating. Burial will be at Westside Cemetery in Milton.
