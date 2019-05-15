Cindy Lou Hawkins



Indianapolis, Ind. - Cindy Lou Hawkins, age 59, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Indianapolis, Indiana.



Born December 12, 1959, in Richmond, Indiana, to Doyle Eugene and Freda Mae McFarland Lecklider, Cindy lived in Richmond for most of her life. She attended Richmond High School, where she was on the dive team. Cindy was a forklift driver for Spectrum Products in Indianapolis for eight years. She previously worked at McFarling Foods in Richmond for 14 years. Cindy enjoyed playing softball and roller skating. She had the biggest heart ever and a great work ethic and determination. Cindy took great pride in her family.



Survivors include her sons, Raymond Hawkins and Alan Hawkins, both of Indianapolis; seven grandchildren; sister, Sherry Lecklider of Richmond; brother, John Lecklider of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Ron, Jamie, and Tom Lecklider.



A celebration of life for Cindy Lou Hawkins will be from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Glen Miller Park Shelter #11, 2200 East Main Street, Richmond. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Riley Hospital for Children, Memorial Foundation, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204.



