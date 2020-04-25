|
Cindy Minniear
Richmond - Cindy P. Minniear, 56, of Richmond, passed away peacefully in her home on April 23rd.
Cindy was born in Richmond, Indiana on January 6, 1964 to Larry C. & Linda Lee Mikesell Minniear. She was a 1982 graduate of Northeastern High School.
Cindy was a graduate of PJ's College of Cosmetology and worked for several years as a cosmetologist at Fiesta in Richmond. She later worked in retail sales for OfficeMax, Family Video, Village Pantry and Rose City Shell, where she enjoyed visiting with all her regular customers. Cindy never knew a stranger and valued her friends dearly. She enjoyed playing cards, dice games, board games and more often than not came out the winner. She also enjoyed playing pool and was a member of The Alleycats league team.
Cindy will be missed by her mother, Linda Gray; daughter, Misty Ndiritu; grandchildren, Matava Ndiritu, Enzi Ndiritu and Moseh Ndiritu; sister & brother-in-law, Jeannie & Jeff Gabbard; brother & sister-in-law, Michael & Karen Minniear; half-brothers, half-sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Cindy was preceded in death by her infant son, Nathan Lee Minniear; father, Larry Minniear; maternal grandparents, Rolland & Ruth Mikesell and paternal grandparents, Clifford & Marjorie Minniear, and Irene Rice.
Cindy's family will observe private services with burial in Willow Grove Cemetery.
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020