1/1
Clara Florine Walters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Florine Walters

Richmond - Clara Florine Walters, age 91, of Richmond passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at Reid Hospital. She was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Wayne County, IN to Myrvle T. Horner and Carmen Horner Thornton.

She retired from Hills Floral Products where she worked for 27 years.

She enjoyed her retirement years with family and enjoyed reading, working puzzles, crocheting, and her soaps on T.V. Many years were spent playing Euchre with family. In her younger years, she loved gardening and canning her produce, especially the tomatoes. She loved her tomatoes. Clara was a wonderful loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. We will miss her dearly.

She is survived by her sons Edgar (Rhea) Adams of Richmond, William/Bill (Judy) Adams of Michigan, stepsons Roy (Suzie) Walters of Texas and Robert (Lonah) Walters of Texas, step son-in-law, Gary Masiongale of Ohio, grandchildren Randy (Sharon) Adams, Tammy (Eric Myers) Conant, Cory (Lindsey) Adams and Tricia (Jim) Crawford of Michigan, 17 Great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her 1st husband of 32 years, Lemming E. Adams, her 2nd husband of 20 years, Lonnie Walters, her parents, a brother, two sisters and a step-daughter Linda Masiongale.

In accordance with Covid19 restrictions, private funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Burial will be in Willow Grove Cemetery in Fountain City. In lieu of flowers memorial; contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society 5635 W 96th Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46278. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved