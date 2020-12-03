Clara Florine Walters
Richmond - Clara Florine Walters, age 91, of Richmond passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at Reid Hospital. She was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Wayne County, IN to Myrvle T. Horner and Carmen Horner Thornton.
She retired from Hills Floral Products where she worked for 27 years.
She enjoyed her retirement years with family and enjoyed reading, working puzzles, crocheting, and her soaps on T.V. Many years were spent playing Euchre with family. In her younger years, she loved gardening and canning her produce, especially the tomatoes. She loved her tomatoes. Clara was a wonderful loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. We will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her sons Edgar (Rhea) Adams of Richmond, William/Bill (Judy) Adams of Michigan, stepsons Roy (Suzie) Walters of Texas and Robert (Lonah) Walters of Texas, step son-in-law, Gary Masiongale of Ohio, grandchildren Randy (Sharon) Adams, Tammy (Eric Myers) Conant, Cory (Lindsey) Adams and Tricia (Jim) Crawford of Michigan, 17 Great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her 1st husband of 32 years, Lemming E. Adams, her 2nd husband of 20 years, Lonnie Walters, her parents, a brother, two sisters and a step-daughter Linda Masiongale.
In accordance with Covid19 restrictions, private funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Burial will be in Willow Grove Cemetery in Fountain City. In lieu of flowers memorial; contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society
5635 W 96th Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46278. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
.