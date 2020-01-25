|
Clare Louise (Mayer) Dant
Clare Louise (Mayer) Dant, 90, loving wife and mother, passed away January 22, 2020. Born on January 6, 1930 in Richmond, IN, to Herbert and Henrietta (Tegeder) Mayer. Clare was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob; sister, Frances Mayer; and brother, Herbert Mayer, Jr. She is survived by children, Gary (Sue) Dant, David (Jana) Wunderlich, Linda (Tony) Neuhoff, Jeffrey (Amy) Dant, Teresa Dant, David (Miriam) Dant, Sue (Paul) Metzger, Rob Dant, Tom (Tonya) Dant, Michael (Becky) Dant, and Mary Beth (Chris) Ross; sisters, Martha Yount and Patricia Mayer; 21 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St Henry Catholic Church, 2929 Paulding Rd with calling one hour prior. Visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne with rosary service at 4:30 pm. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020