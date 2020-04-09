|
|
Clarence David Dixon
In loving memory of Clarence David Dixon who passed away on April 1st 2020. David was born on May 9, 1983 in Mission Veijo, California. A beautiful soul was taken way before his time. At the age of 2 his family moved back to Richmond, Indiana, his father's home town.
Throughout David's childhood he exhibited a kind and loving heart, which continued throughout his adulthood. He did his best to live his life to the fullest. David fully enjoyed family gatherings and he was always up for a cookout. A few of his hobbies were going shopping, cooking and watching his favorite football team which was the Dallas Cowboys with his brother Mike and his dad.
He had an eye for fashion from nice cars, jewelry, clothing, all the way down to sunglasses.
Most importantly above all was the love he had for his 3 young boys. You would rarely see him without one. David's life will be lived through the eyes of his young sons.
Survivors: wife-Jessica, children- David, Dexter, and Parker, parents- Helena and Clarence, siblings- Michael and Grant, extended family and many friends.
The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, prayers, and kindness shown to them in their time of loss.
May God Bless and keep you!
-The Dixon Family
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020