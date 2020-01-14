|
|
Clarinda Hall
Richmond - Clarinda Belle Hall, 59, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, January 12 at her home after a short illness.
Clarinda was born on January 22, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of William J. and Clara Belle McDermitt Porter, both of whom preceded her in death.
Clarinda worked at Richmond State Hospital for 22 years, retiring as a psychiatric attendant. She was a giving person who spent most of her time helping others before herself.
Clarinda will be missed by her husband of 10 years, Ed Hall; daughter, Tabitha Thompson; Ed's children, Eddie (Michelle) Hall and Michelle (Allan) Liford; step-grandchildren, Austin Hall, Dallas Hall, Kayla Liford and Connor Liford; sisters, Dian Landerer, Janice Rennie, Mary Rose, Vernita Anderson and Julie Porter; brother, Mark Porter.
At Clarinda's request, there will be no services.
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is fulfilling Clarinda's wishes.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020