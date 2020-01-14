Services
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarinda Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarinda Hall


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarinda Hall Obituary
Clarinda Hall

Richmond - Clarinda Belle Hall, 59, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, January 12 at her home after a short illness.

Clarinda was born on January 22, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of William J. and Clara Belle McDermitt Porter, both of whom preceded her in death.

Clarinda worked at Richmond State Hospital for 22 years, retiring as a psychiatric attendant. She was a giving person who spent most of her time helping others before herself.

Clarinda will be missed by her husband of 10 years, Ed Hall; daughter, Tabitha Thompson; Ed's children, Eddie (Michelle) Hall and Michelle (Allan) Liford; step-grandchildren, Austin Hall, Dallas Hall, Kayla Liford and Connor Liford; sisters, Dian Landerer, Janice Rennie, Mary Rose, Vernita Anderson and Julie Porter; brother, Mark Porter.

At Clarinda's request, there will be no services.

The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is fulfilling Clarinda's wishes.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -