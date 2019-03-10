Claude LaMar "Buddy" Mullin Jr.



Richmond - Claude LaMar "Buddy" Mullin Jr., age 84, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at Arbor Trace Exceptional Senior Living.



Buddy was born on September 20, 1934, in Richmond, Indiana, to Claude LaMar and Pearl Louise Swallow Mullin Sr. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Buddy formerly worked at Delco Remy. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Buddy enjoyed fishing, drawing, creating stained glass art, playing checkers, bowling, talking about animals, and music. He was a very caring man.



Survivors include his wife of seven years, Barbara Lee Wicks Mullin; children, Cindy (Elizabeth) Barnes, Nancy Callahan, Billy Mullin, and Kelly Box, all of Florida; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Connie Sue (Ronnie) Wicks and Michael David (Paula) Mullin, both of Indiana, John Louis Mullin of Florida, and Linda Lee Jones of Indiana; mother-in-law, Erlabell Petry of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Velma Gibbs; parents; brother, Larry Gene Mullin; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Mullin.



A Celebration of Life for Claude LaMar "Buddy" Mullin Jr. will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 10, 2019