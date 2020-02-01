|
|
Claude Y. Soper
Centerville - Claude Y. Soper, age 79, of Centerville, Indiana, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his son's home.
Born February 5, 1940, in Richmond, Indiana, to William and Mary Marrow Soper, Claude was a life-long resident of Wayne county. He was a 1958 graduate of Centerville High School and received his associate degree from Purdue (IU East) in 1995. Claude served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and worked for Ford Visteon in Connersville where he retired from in 1997 after 24 years. He was a member and Past Commander of the American Legion Harry Ray Post #65, Gideon's International, Disabled American Veterans, and Centerville United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Claudia E. (Jeff) Cox of Georgetown, Indiana; son, Pastor Damon L. (Deborah) Soper of Muncie, Indiana; five grandchildren, Tyler (Margie) Cox of Louisville, Kentucky, Matt (Nicki) Cox of New Albany, Indiana, Krysten (Tony) Schmidt of Fishers, Indiana, Sarah Callahan (Mark Lantz) of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Katelyn Soper (Ben Wilson) of Columbus, Indiana; eight great-grandchildren, Brendan, Claire, Brett, and Kathleen Cox, Avery Schmidt, Elijah and Noah Callahan, and Henry Wilson; sisters, Karen (Bill) Tharp of Centerville and Linda (Jeff) Climer of Richmond; brother, Mike (Cheryl) Soper of Centerville; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Lois Elen Soper; parents; brothers, John "Jack" Soper and Robert "Bo" Soper.
Visitation for Claude Y. Soper will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville, Indiana. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Ted Chalk officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Centerville United Methodist Church, 112 South Morton Ave., Centerville, Indiana, 47330.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020