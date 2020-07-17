Claudia J. Fessler
Greens Fork, Ind. - Claudia J. Fessler, age 63, of Greens Fork, Indiana, passed away peacefully Friday, July 17, 2020, at her parents' home surrounded by her family, after a courageous 13-month fight with glioblastoma.
Born September 23, 1956, in New Castle, Indiana, to Claude and Rosalee Bane Caudle, Claudia lived in the Greens Fork and Centerville, Indiana, area most of her life. She attended Nettle Creek Schools in Wayne County, Indiana, and earned her LPN degree from Ivy Tech Community College in Richmond and her RN degree from IU East. Claudia retired from Reid Health after 29 years of service. She was a member of Sugar Grove Community Church in Greens Fork. Claudia loved spending time with her family, including traveling together. She was dedicated to her children and grandchildren. Claudia was their angel here on earth and now will be watching over them from Heaven. She was a friend to all and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Leslie (Chad) Leavell of Richmond; son, Ryan (Jessica) Huffman of Williamsburg, Indiana; grandchildren, Andraya (Eddie May Jr.) Tyler, Dominique Huffman, and Chad Michael and Michaela Leavell; great-grandson, Edward Earl May III; parents, Claude and Rosalee Caudle of Greens Fork; sisters, Sharon (Roger) Martin of Centerville and Dee Dee (Jerry) McCoy of Churubusco, Indiana; brother, Doug (Paula) Caudle of Richmond; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, Kevin Michael "Mike" Fessler, who died June 20, 2005; infant brother, Jeffrey Caudle; nephews, Cody McCoy and Nicholas Caudle; and her beloved animals, Karlee, Bear, and KitKit.
The family would like to thank Reid Health, Reid Hospice, and friend, Dr. Roy Teng, who was like family, for the loving care they gave to Claudia.
Visitation for Claudia J. Fessler will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Rinehart officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Sugar Grove Community Church, 6404 Sugar Grove Road, Greens Fork, IN 47345.
