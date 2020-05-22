|
Clifford Doolin
New Paris, Ohio - Clifford Doolin, age 54, of New Paris, Ohio, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home.
Born January 31, 1966, in Connersville, Indiana, to Carlos L. and Easter Wagner Doolin Sr., Cliff lived in this area all his life. He formerly worked as a truck driver. Cliff was a good handyman, able to fix anything, and enjoyed working on cars. His family was his pride and joy, and Cliff loved spending time with them.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Johnson Doolin of New Paris; daughters, Patsy Johnson and Cindy Doolin, both of New Paris; sons, Calvin Johnson of Richmond and Allen Doolin of New Paris; a granddaughter who he helped raise, Brooke Johnson and 15 other grandchildren; mother, Easter Doolin of Richmond; sister, Rev. Lucille (Phillip) Alvey of Richmond; brothers, Carlos Doolin Jr., Phillip Doolin, and Charlie Doolin, all of Richmond; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carlos L. Doolin Sr.; maternal and paternal grandparents; aunt; four uncles; and great-niece, Sylina Mason.
Visitation for Clifford Doolin will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Temple of God, 1005 Hunt Street, Richmond with Brother Doris Lakes officiating. Due to the current environment, please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Spring Lawn Cemetery, New Paris.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 22 to May 24, 2020