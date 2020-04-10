|
|
Clifford E. Stearns
Connersville - It is with great sadness that the family of Clifford Edward Stearns, 82, announces his passing on Friday April 3, 2020 at Reid Memorial Hospital, Richmond, Indiana.
Clifford loved biscuits and gravy from Maggie's Diner in Connersville, Indiana where he dined several times a week for the last several years. The regulars and the staff will surely miss him. Cliff could be found watching Fox News, enjoying NFL football, or loving on his two dogs, Marty and Nosey.
Cliff was born and raised in Knightstown, Indiana, the son of Ezra and Bertha (Renfro) Stearns. Clifford was the 5th of 8 children. As a youngster he delivered the Knightstown Banner newspaper. For fun, he and his siblings would place a quarter on the track of the local train that steamed thru the town and be in awe of how flat the coin became. Excelling at track in high school, Cliff broke a record for the fastest mile at that time and it held for many years.
After graduating from Knightstown High School in 1957, he attended the local community college studying mechanical engineering. Clifford met his first wife, Beulah Lee Bell at a dance in 1957. They were married in 1959 and resided for a short time in New Castle, Indiana. After settling into Connersville around 1961; Cliff and Beulah had five children and he remained a resident of Connersville thru his death. Cliff enjoyed being a father to his five active children. They fondly remember the hot mid-west summers and cooling off in the Malone Pond every afternoon. An avid card and board game player, the Stearns' family remembers many Euchre and Rook games huddled around the dining room table. Monopoly was one of Cliff's favorite board games but Checkers - he was often the winner. Cliff enjoyed helping his children specifically with their algebra and geometry homework. Cooking a large Sunday breakfast of biscuits and gravy was the norm in the Stearns' household.
In Connersville, Cliff was hired in 1961 by the H.H. Robertson Co. where he began his engineering career and continued his education at night school. Cliff moved onward in his career to Design & Manufacturing where he worked 20+ years until D&M closed. Cliff ended the last 12 years of his career before retirement at Visteon (a Ford Motor Company) and enjoyed the friendship of lifelong peers. Clifford took pride in his education and his career and he truly relished the friends he made during his time in Connersville. He was sought after for his expertise as an engineer and he was held in high regard within the community.
Several years following his divorce, Cliff met Patricia "Sue" Profitt in the late 80's, they married in 1997. His beloved Sue passed away in Oct 2018. They enjoyed many trips traveling to the south to visit his son David, in Georgia. They made trips to Washington, DC for the Cherry Blossom Festival and enjoyed visiting daughter, Kathy, in Colorado. They were both active in their church and enjoyed a competitive bowling league in their younger years. Cliff used to say they got along so well because Sue always drove the car and Cliff navigated from the passenger seat. Since he was deaf in his left ear; he claims they "never had a problem".
Cliff enjoyed gardening, and in his family's early years his large garden produced corn, tomatoes, green beans, potatoes and onions. The food preserved and sustained the family thru the winter months. This past month, Cliff was already looking to prepare his small garden patch for the 50+ tomato plants he planned to grow. Cliff will be remembered for his generosity, his kindness and his sense of humor. He enjoyed a personal relationship with the Lord and his family and friends can celebrate with glad hearts. They know it's not the end for him but only the beginning.
Cliff is survived by his son Mark Stearns of Eaton, OH; daughter Kathy (Stearns) Nau, of Littleton, CO; son John Stearns of Connersville, and son Jason Stearns of Richmond, IN. He is preceded in death by son David Stearns, Richmond, IN, whom passed away in August 2019. Clifford's step-children survive him and are Patrick Keith of Indianapolis, James Keith and Tony Sneed of Greensburg, IN. His remaining siblings are Ann Wright of New Castle, Mike Stearns of Spring Lake, MI; David Stearns of Hilton Head, SC and sister Virginia Anderson of Georgetown, IN. Clifford has 7 grand children and 4 great grand children.
A private funeral service will be held at Glen Cove Cemetery on Saturday April 18th conducted by the Hinsey-Brown Funeral Home, New Castle, IN. Daughter, Kathy Nau is planning a beautiful Celebration of Life for Clifford in Connersville with a tentative date TBD in July. Flower arrangements may be sent to the Hinsey- Brown funeral home in New Castle.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2020