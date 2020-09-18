Clifford Jones
Greenville,Ohio - Clifford Jones, age 77, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.
Clifford was born on August 6, 1943, in Manchester, Kentucky, to Vernon and Cleo Gray Jones and lovingly raised by his maternal grandparents, Shirley and Belle Gray. He moved to Richmond, Indiana, at the age of 17 and lived here until moving to Greenville 22 years ago. Clifford was a welder by trade and retired from Western-Cullen-Hayes, Inc. in 2005. He also enjoyed being an auctioneer. Clifford loved horses and taught his daughters how to barrel race. He liked to bowl. Clifford was a very giving man, who dearly loved his family and treasured his Kentucky heritage.
Survivors include his significant other, Louise Spurlock; daughters, Jackie (Brian) Thomason of Muncie, Indiana, and Angela Bullock of Richmond; grandchildren, Rhiannon (Rodney) Younts, Amber (Nick) Burden, Joseph Greene, Ashley (Jeremy) Creech, Jeffrey Younts, and Allec (Kristen) Thomason; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Parker Younts, Kaiden Durham, and Chase Burden; siblings, Patricia Freeley, Sharon Sryniawski, and Morris Napier; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather; maternal and paternal grandparents; sister, Bernice Keith; brothers, Bruce Napier and Holbert Gray; and uncle, Maynard Jones.
Visitation for Clifford Jones will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Beech Grove Cemetery, 1400 West Kilgore Avenue, in Muncie, Indiana, with Clifford's nephew, Bill Griffin, officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association
/Stroke Association
Midwest Affiliate, Memorials & Tributes Lockbox, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
.