Clinton M. Allen
1930 - 2020
Clinton M. Allen

Richmond - Clinton M. Allen, age 90, of Richmond, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Born March 30, 1930, in Rockcastle County, Kentucky, to George W. and Fannie Jennings Allen, Clinton moved to Wayne County, Indiana, in 1950. He retired from Thoro System Products in 1992. Clinton was a member of Eaton Pike Pentecostal Tabernacle in Richmond. He was a jokester and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. Clinton loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Margaret M. Wilmoth Allen; daughters, Donna J. Allen of Richmond and Patty S. (Larry) Whitton of South Carolina; sons, David R. (Alisa) Allen and Brian S. (Lynnette) Allen, both of Centerville, Indiana; stepchildren, Edward (Sue) Reagan of Richmond, Terry (Molly) Wilmoth of Webster, Indiana, Diana (Jim) Vaughn and Greg (Wanda) Wilmoth, both of Richmond, and Barbara Smith of Centerville; grandchildren, Travis, Kevin, Michael, Chase, and Jared; four great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Una M. Hellard Allen, who died June 28, 1994; parents; sisters, Odella Carpenter, Zena Golden, Eva Ebnet, Georgia Davidson, Flonie Chaney, Zora Shell, and Novella Bell; and brothers, Bentley, Orbie, Randle, and Ira Allen.

Services for Clinton M. Allen will be private. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
