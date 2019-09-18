|
|
Clyde C. Coon
Economy - Clyde Clinton Coon, 78, of Economy, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Ambassador health Care, Centerville. He was born February 13, 1941 to William and Mini Coon. Survivors include 2 siblings, William Coon and Bertha Coon; 2 children, William Joseph Coon and Tamara Ann Coon; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Coon; a son, Roger Leon Coon and 3 siblings, Maxine Hayes, Mary Wheeler and George Coon. Visitation will be 9 AM to 11 AM on Saturday, September 21, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Burial will follow in Fairfield Cemetery, Greens Fork. A celebration of life potluck will follow burial, at a location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Culberson Funeral Home to offset expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 18, 2019