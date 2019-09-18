Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Fairfield Cemetery
Greens Fork, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Coon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde C. Coon


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde C. Coon Obituary
Clyde C. Coon

Economy - Clyde Clinton Coon, 78, of Economy, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Ambassador health Care, Centerville. He was born February 13, 1941 to William and Mini Coon. Survivors include 2 siblings, William Coon and Bertha Coon; 2 children, William Joseph Coon and Tamara Ann Coon; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Coon; a son, Roger Leon Coon and 3 siblings, Maxine Hayes, Mary Wheeler and George Coon. Visitation will be 9 AM to 11 AM on Saturday, September 21, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Burial will follow in Fairfield Cemetery, Greens Fork. A celebration of life potluck will follow burial, at a location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Culberson Funeral Home to offset expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.