|
|
Conley Ray Hall
Richmond - Conley Ray Hall 51 of Richmond died July 20, 2019 at Reid Health after a short illness. He was born May 13, 1968 in Fletcher County, Kentucky to Bobby Ray and Janice Shepherd Hall and lived here most of his life.
He was a Supervisor for Sherriff-Goslin Roofing. He enjoyed music, reading, fishing, playing guitar, and spending time with his grandson
Survivors include one daughter Cayla Ray Hall, one grandson Keevin Port, his parents, one sister Stephanie Lynn Dykes, one brother Jerry Lee Hall, one niece Scout Hughbanks, one nephew Bryton Dykes, aunts and uncles including Jackie Lucas, Nancy Thompson, and Buddy Shepherd, and many friends.
Friends may call on the family Monday July 22, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be given to help with expenses in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 21, 2019