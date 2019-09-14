|
Connie A. Bufford Sawyer
Richmond, IN - Connie passed peacefully on September 8, 2019, in her sleep, at home, after suffering from severe depression and several health issues.
Connie was disabled most of her adult life but took great pride in keeping her home immaculate and hot meals on the table for her family each day. She was someone that everyone leaned on for comfort and advice; she had countless friends. Connie was a free spirit and helped anyone that she could along their journey in life. She had a love of music and quiet nights in her chair with a cup of coffee and her headphones. The last music in her stereo was a CD of her late brother Ernie.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter: Stephanie Anderson (spouse Chris); three granddaughters: Anjel Clark, Dasia Harris and Haley Shilt; three grandsons: Shawn Harris, Logan Shilt and Cooper Anderson; great granddaughter: Ezlyn Down; brother: Todd Bufford; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Shawn Adams.
She is preceded in death by her spouse of 34 years: Greg Sawyer (2019); mother: Ruth Bufford (Abney) (2018); father: Ernest Bufford (2011); daughter: Stacey Mosier (2016); and two brothers: Ernie Bufford (2016) and Terry Bufford (2018).
Per Connie's wishes, and the family's, there will be no public services. Following cremation, she will be laid to rest close to her daughter and with the cremated remains of her late spouse at the Economy Cemetery in Economy, Indiana. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Connie was a domestic violence survivor. Her daughter, Stacey, lost her life due to domestic violence. At the family's request, and in Connie and Stacey's memory, please consider a donation to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, www.thehotline.org
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 14, 2019