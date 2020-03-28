Services
Cornelia D. Ellis

Cornelia D. Ellis Obituary
Cornelia D. Ellis

Hagerstown - Cornelia D. Ellis, 80, of Hagerstown, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday,

March 27, 2020. She was born at Crossville, TN on November 4, 1939 to Clyde and Violet Northcutt, and lived most of her life in the Hagerstown area. Cornelia was a member of New Testament Church of Christ. Survivors include her husband, Richard Ellis; 3 children. Rick Ellis (Connie), Mickey Ellis and Lucy Dilling (Wally); 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter and 2 sisters, Dorothy Richards and Sammy Grove. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 children, Greg Ellis, Vickey Ellis, Nick Ellis and Eileen Hensley; a brother, Robert Northcutt and a sister, Nancy Lee. Due to Health Department regulations and a concern for public safety, there will be no public visitation. A private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to Gideons International.Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
