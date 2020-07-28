Coyeta J. Miller
Coyeta Jayne Miller, 97, Cambridge City died at 5:43 PM Monday July 27. She had resided at Brookdale Senior Living-Richmond since December 2017.
She was born March 21, 1923 to John and Laura (Rush) Conklin on the family farm north of Cambridge City. She lived her lifetime in Wayne County and was a 1941 graduate of Lincoln High School.
On March 8 1941 she married Ernest E. Miller and they shared 57 years of marriage until his death in 1998.
She was a member of the Hagerstown Methodist Church. She had worked at Abbotts Candy Shop but retired after 25 years at the City Building in Hagerstown in 1988. She was an honorary member of the Psi Iota Xi-Cambridge City She also served as a Red Cross volunteer at Reid Hospital for many years. She was an avid fan of IU Basketball and the Indiana Pacers. She enjoyed being a farm wife and in her younger years worked the fields along side her husband.
Surviving are daughters Jayne Ernestine Miller Vista Ca. And Sheila Ward (Tom) New Castle; Grandchildren Scott Miller (Silvia) Keller, Texas, Kathy Bowes (John) San Diego, Ca and Darren Overbey Cambridge City; Great-grandchildren Jacob Miller, Johnny Bowes, Colt Overbey (Jessica) and Wyatt Overbey.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ernie, her parents, a sister Mary Kepler, a brother Fred Conklin, a nephew Tom Kepler and son-in-law Jim Miller in 2013.
Visitation will be at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel Cambridge City on Friday, July 31 from 12:00 noon until 1:45 PM. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 PM at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.
Memorial contributions may be given to any animal shelter or Golay Center-Cambridge City.
Family members offer their gratitude to the dedicated staff and caregivers of
Brookdale - Richmond.
