Crystal J. Jackson Obituary
Crystal J. Jackson

Richmond - Crystal J. Jackson, age 97, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born July 19, 1922, in Liberty, Indiana, to Luther L. and Gladys Paddock Rude, Crystal was a life-long resident of Union and Wayne County. She was a retired farmer. Crystal was also a gifted seamstress, who did alterations for local businesses and had made 101 wedding dresses. She was a 75-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Survivors include her children, Kathy Tomlinson of Richmond and Kenneth King of New Albany, Indiana; granddaughters, Belinda and Angel; brother, Rife P. (Ginny) Rude of Connersville, Indiana; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, M. Eli Jackson, who died August 15, 2008; first husband, Paul E. King, who died December 1, 1999; parents; sisters, Sybil Stanley and Roselyn House; brother, Willard Rude; and infant twin siblings.

Visitation for Crystal J. Jackson will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Burial will be in West Point Cemetery in Liberty.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
