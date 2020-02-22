|
Curt A. Ingerman
Centerville, Ind. - Curt A. Ingerman, age 60, of Centerville, Indiana, died Friday, February 21, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born April 15, 1959, in New Castle, Indiana, to Robert and Kay May Ingerman, Curt lived in Centerville most of his life. At a young age, he started farming until 1979. Curt was then a welder for Productivity Fabricators in Richmond for several years. He was a member of LifeSpring Church. Curt loved animals.
Survivors include his mother, Kay May Ingerman of Centerville; aunt, Connie (Jon) Odom of Centerville; cousins, including Melinda and Christopher; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and maternal grandparents, Charles and Madeline May.
Graveside service for Curt A. Ingerman will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Jacksonburg Cemetery in Jacksonburg, Indiana, with Stan Eastman officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: of Indiana, 911 East 86th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020